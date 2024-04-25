EPS $1.89 versus $1.51 expected

Revenues $8.54 billion versus $78.59 billion estimate

Cloud revenue comes at $9.6 billion

Alphabet issues a $0.20 per share dividend (its first ever dividend)

Shares of Alphabet are up $19 or 12.18%.

Meanwhile Intel did not have such a great quarter with:

Ddjusted earnings-per-share of $0.18 versus $0.14 expected.

Revenues messed at $12.7 billion versus $12.78 billion estimate.

The not so great news is that they forecast EPS of $0.10 in the Q2 versus $0.24 expected. They also see Q2 revenues of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion versus $13.63 billion expected.

Shares of Intel are trading down 7.04% at $32.64