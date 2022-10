Amazon is taking down futures with it after missing on revenue and guiding lower. Shares were at $120 earlier this week but the jitters ramped up after META's disaster and now the lows of the year are getting blown out with shares falling 20% to compound the 4% loss during regular trading.

Revenue was $127.10B compared to $127.46B expected. The company guided to Q4 sales of $140.0B to $148.0B.

The FAANG stocks are getting taken out one-by-one and Apple reports any second.