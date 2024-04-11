Asian Development Bank (ADB).

China remains a weight on the regional growth outlook as a protracted property crisis and other challenges keep the world's No.2 economy from mounting a strong economic revival

forecast China would grow 4.8% in 2024 (from 4.5% estimate made in December), down from 5.2% in 2023

2025 growth seen 4.5%, "driven by the weak property market and amplified by fading domestic consumption growth after last year's reopening"

More:

warned of persistent challenges such as rising geopolitical tensions, including in the Middle East, that could disrupt supply chains and reignite inflation

"The end of interest-rate hiking cycles in most economies as well as continued recovery in goods exports from an upturn in the semiconductor cycle will support growth"

Info via Reuters.