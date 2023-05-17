Australian Wage Price Index for Q1 2023 (January - March)

+0.8% q/q

expected 0.9%, prior 0.8%

+3.7% y/y

expected 3.6%, prior 3.3%

The Australian Wage Price Index (WPI) is a quarterly measure of wage inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term and labour cost movements in Australia.Key points:

released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on a quarterly basis

covers changes in salary and wage levels for various industries and occupations (construction, manufacturing, retail, health care, education, and more)

covers both the public and private sectors, including full-time and part-time employees

measures changes in base salary and wage rates, excluding bonuses, overtime payments, and other additional payments. It focuses on the underlying regular wage movements

The WPI is used by policymakers, economists, and businesses to monitor wage growth trends and assess labor market conditions. It provides insights into the dynamics of wage inflation and can be an indicator of changes in living standards, workforce productivity, and the overall health of the economy.

Its of special note to the folks at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as it helps inform their decisions on monetary policy.