Comments from head of Japan active investments at BlackRock via a Bloomberg pice (Bloomberg is gated):

  • “Investing in Japanese equities becomes harder if the currency continues to weaken,”
  • “When you speak with global investors about Japan, FX is definitely top of mind for everyone.”

Well, no.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average has jumped 14% this year. After taking into account the slide in the yen that comes back to around 3% for US dollar-based investors. Like BlackRock. However, not everyone is in the US.

More on the yen and Nikkei:

Nikkei weekly candles 13 May 2024 2