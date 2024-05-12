Comments from head of Japan active investments at BlackRock via a Bloomberg pice (Bloomberg is gated):
- “Investing in Japanese equities becomes harder if the currency continues to weaken,”
- “When you speak with global investors about Japan, FX is definitely top of mind for everyone.”
Well, no.
The Nikkei 225 Stock Average has jumped 14% this year. After taking into account the slide in the yen that comes back to around 3% for US dollar-based investors. Like BlackRock. However, not everyone is in the US.
--
More on the yen and Nikkei: