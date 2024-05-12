Comments from head of Japan active investments at BlackRock via a Bloomberg pice (Bloomberg is gated):

“Investing in Japanese equities becomes harder if the currency continues to weaken,”

“When you speak with global investors about Japan, FX is definitely top of mind for everyone.”

Well, no.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average has jumped 14% this year. After taking into account the slide in the yen that comes back to around 3% for US dollar-based investors. Like BlackRock. However, not everyone is in the US.

--

More on the yen and Nikkei: