From Steven Swinford Political Editor from The Times:

Britain expected to join US in carrying airstrikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen **tonight**

Rishi Sunak briefed Cabinet on imminent military intervention this evening

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, have also been briefed

It's already midnight in Yemen, so it won't be long.

More from Swinford:

Rishi Sunak had to dispense with the usual convention of informing Parliament of the military intervention because the airstrikes are expected within hours In lieu of consulting Parliament Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, and the opposition have been briefed

One thing that's important to keep in mind is that this action is going to take place on Friday. That will leave the market carrying some fresh risks into the weekend.