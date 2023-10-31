British Retail Consortium data for October 2023:

prices in UK store chains rose at the slowest pace in more than a yea

annual shop price inflation dropped to 5.2% from 6.2% in September, its weakest since August 2022

Food price inflation y/y fell for the sixth month in a row

Food prices rose slightly in month-on-month terms after the first such fall in over two years in September

Non-food inflation eased to an annual 3.4% from 4.4%

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meet on Thursday, on hold iexpected