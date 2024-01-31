With AMD, Microsoft and Alphabet announcing yesterday after the close and the market not digesting those earnings well (or pieces of them), the broader indices are lower with the NASDAQ index down by -0.85% leading the downside..

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 69 points or 0.18% at 38536

S&P index -19 points or -0.39% at 4905.70

NASDAQ index -130.84 points or -0.84% at 15378

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -11.33 points or -0.57% at 1984.90.

AMD shares are down -4.05%, Microsoft shares are now reversed and up 1.06%, Google shares are down -5.5%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower after tamer ECI data:

two year yield 4.241% -11.7 basis points

5-year yield 3.887% -11.0 basis points

10 year yield 3.970% -8.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.214% -6.3 basis points

Crude oil is trading down around $0.50 or -0.59% at $77.35. Gold is up $11.20 or 0.56% at $2048.23 as it reacts to the lower dollars/lower yields. Bitcoin is trading at $42,901.