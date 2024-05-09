New Zealand's manufacturing sector has been in contraction for 14 consecutive months.

BusinessNZ comment:

An overall lack of sales and orders was the dominant theme in comments, along with a struggling economy

BNZ comment:

PMI this year to date is consistent with manufacturing GDP trailing year earlier levels

the details were a bit more mixed in April, rather than uniformly weak as has been the case over recent months

NZD/USD is little changed on the data. The data point is not an immediate NZ dollar mover generally.