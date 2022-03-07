Alberta will pause its collection of its 13 cents/litre provincial fuel tax on April 1.
- will apply to gasoline and diesel fuel
- pause will remain in effect as long as the benchmark price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil remains above $90 US per barrel
The provincial government will also provide $150 electricity rebates to families, farms and small businesses with high electricity bills
- a $50 monthly rebate for each of the months of January, February and March, i.e retroactive
Link for more info if you need.