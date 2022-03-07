Alberta will pause its collection of its 13 cents/litre provincial fuel tax on April 1.

will apply to gasoline and diesel fuel

pause will remain in effect as long as the benchmark price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil remains above $90 US per barrel

The provincial government will also provide $150 electricity rebates to families, farms and small businesses with high electricity bills

a $50 monthly rebate for each of the months of January, February and March, i.e retroactive

