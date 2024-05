via Teranet

Prices up 5.65% y/y

Prices still 3.71% below the May 2022 peak

Prices up 0.01% m/m seasonally adjusted

Prices +1.9% m/m non-seasonally adjusted

There was a burst of activity in April in the Canadian housing market but it seems to have cooled right down and there are still signs of strain in new builds and condos.