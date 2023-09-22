Canada retail sales

Prior month +0.1% (was expecting 0.0%)

The July advanced estimate last month was for a 0.4% gain

Retail sales for July 0.3% versus 0.4% expected. Sales advanced in 7 of the 9 subsectors led by an increase in food and beverages of 1.3%

Ex Auto 1.0% vs 0.5% expected.

Prior month ex auto was -0.8% revised to -0.7%

August advanced estimate -0.3%

e-commerce sales were up 2.4% accounting for 6% of the total retail trade (compared with 5.9% in June)

July YoY sales 2.0% vs -0.6% prior

Sales ex Autos YoY 0.4% vs -3.3% last month

A look at the subsectors shows that 7 of the 9 were higher. Motor vehicles and part dealers were the biggest decline with a -1.6%. This was the 1st client for months. Lower sales of new car dealers -1.7% led to a decrease, followed by a used car dealers -3.1%.

Lower sales a gasoline stations and fuel vendors (-0.7% also weighed on retail sales in July. In volume terms sales decreased -1.0% for the month.