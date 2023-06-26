In brief preview from TD on the data due from Canada at 8.30 Eastern time:

We look for CPI to fall 0.9% to 3.5% y/y in May

0.5% m/m increase to be offset by base effects

Energy will exert a modest drag, but we expect large contributions from food along with rents and MIC.

We also look for broad strength elsewhere, which should translate into another 0.4% m/m increase for core measures, leaving CPI-trim/median trending above 4% on a 3m annualised basis

