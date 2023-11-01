According to the Wall Street Journal, China is agreeing to arms control talks with the US.
According to the article:
- The Biden administration is preparing for a discussion with China on nuclear-arms control to address concerns about a destabilizing three-way arms race with China and Russia.
- The talks, scheduled for Monday, mark the first such discussions with China since the Obama administration and aim to reduce the risk of miscalculation.
- These discussions do not signal formal negotiations on nuclear force limits but offer an opportunity to understand China's nuclear doctrine and its growing nuclear arsenal.
- Washington is also working to engage Russia in separate arms-control talks after the New Start treaty expires in 2026.
- The opening of talks with China comes as the U.S. and China are attempting to improve relations ahead of a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
- China has not disclosed its expectations for the talks, but it has expressed interest in arms control and nonproliferation discussions.
- China's nuclear forces have been expanding, making it a significant player in nuclear discussions.
- The U.S. aims to gradually involve China in arms-control dialogues and discussions on nuclear doctrine, policy, and stability.
- The talks will be led by senior State Department official Mallory Stewart and Sun Xiaobo, the head of the arms-control department at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Well, that is positive in an unstable world.