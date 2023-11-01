According to the Wall Street Journal, China is agreeing to arms control talks with the US.



According to the article:

The Biden administration is preparing for a discussion with China on nuclear-arms control to address concerns about a destabilizing three-way arms race with China and Russia.

The talks, scheduled for Monday, mark the first such discussions with China since the Obama administration and aim to reduce the risk of miscalculation.

These discussions do not signal formal negotiations on nuclear force limits but offer an opportunity to understand China's nuclear doctrine and its growing nuclear arsenal.

Washington is also working to engage Russia in separate arms-control talks after the New Start treaty expires in 2026.

The opening of talks with China comes as the U.S. and China are attempting to improve relations ahead of a summit between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China has not disclosed its expectations for the talks, but it has expressed interest in arms control and nonproliferation discussions.

China's nuclear forces have been expanding, making it a significant player in nuclear discussions.

The U.S. aims to gradually involve China in arms-control dialogues and discussions on nuclear doctrine, policy, and stability.

The talks will be led by senior State Department official Mallory Stewart and Sun Xiaobo, the head of the arms-control department at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Well, that is positive in an unstable world.