Over the weekend we had the official PMIs
The Caixin / S&P Global Manufacturing PMI out now is the second Manufacturing PMI for June 2024 .
Comes in at 51.8, the highest since May of 2021 and the seventh consecutive reading above 50
- expected 51.2, prior 51.7
***
China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.
- The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.
- Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.
- Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.