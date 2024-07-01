Over the weekend we had the official PMIs

The Caixin / S&P Global Manufacturing PMI out now is the second Manufacturing PMI for June 2024 .

Comes in at 51.8, the highest since May of 2021 and the seventh consecutive reading above 50

expected 51.2, prior 51.7

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.