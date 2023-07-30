China's State Council Information Office has said that Li Chunlin, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, and officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation will hold a press conference at 3pm Beijing time.

7am GMT, which is 3am US Eastern time

Will announce new measures to boost consumption.

This is the next in the series of announcements of stimulus from China. So far they have been underwhelming piecemeal efforts. I expect it'll be more of the same today. Still, there is likely to be an announcement effect that should be supportive for China- and China-proxy trades.

