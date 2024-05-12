The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges plan to cease displaying real-time figures on purchases or sales of local stocks through trading links with Hong Kong

The two bourses will provide the turnover details on a daily basis, along with the 10 most-traded stocks via the northbound channel

The policy move is aimed at supporting confidence by removing a potential source of negative data.

Chinese authorities said this aligned with international practices.

This comes as no surprise, it was announced as being in the works in mid-April.

News of the move coming hit on April 15 and it does not seem to have done Chinese stocks any harm.