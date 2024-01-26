Wall Street Journal (gated) reports that the two will meet in Bangkok

to discuss the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

“China has influence over Tehran; they have influence in Iran. And they have the ability to have conversations with Iranian leaders that—that we can’t,” Kirby said at a media briefing. “And so, what we’ve said repeatedly is: We would welcome a constructive role by China, using the influence and the access that we know they have, to try to help stem the flow of weapons and munitions to the Houthis.”

Biden officials say they have asked Beijing to convey messages to Iran about avoiding a broader conflict, adding that Beijing is doing so, but they don’t know the exact substance of those conversations with Tehran.

Wang Yi to visit Thailand from January 26 to 29