China's new law against espionage will tighten state control over a wider swath of data and digital activities.
The
Wall Street Journal (gated) reports: The updated law broadens China’s already expansive definition of national security threatens to undermine efforts by Communist Party leaders to court foreign capital in a to revive economic growth bid
Bid
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
Read this Term “The business community necessarily needs information,” said Lester Ross, a Beijing-based lawyer and chair of the policy committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in China. “There is therefore a risk that people will be unable on behalf of their companies to gather sufficient information for fear of being branded an espionage agent.”
The costs of entering the Chinese market may be too high for some.