A note from Citi on oil on Wednesday (swamped by the CPI and Fed news), paints a not very pretty picture for oil bulls.

  • forecast Brent crude to US$74/bbl in Q4
  • 2025 opening at $65/bbl
  • 2025Q2 and Q3 to to $60
  • ending 2025 at $55
  • price projections for WTI are around US$4/bbl lower

Citing:

  • sees global oil balances moving into a "meaningful surplus" even if OPEC+ extend production cuts through to the end of 2025
  • it'll be even worse if the cartel unwinds some of the cuts, Citi says a "very large surplus" will follow

