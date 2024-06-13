A note from Citi on oil on Wednesday (swamped by the CPI and Fed news), paints a not very pretty picture for oil bulls.

forecast Brent crude to US$74/bbl in Q4

2025 opening at $65/bbl

2025Q2 and Q3 to to $60

ending 2025 at $55

price projections for WTI are around US$4/bbl lower

Citing:

sees global oil balances moving into a "meaningful surplus" even if OPEC+ extend production cuts through to the end of 2025

it'll be even worse if the cartel unwinds some of the cuts, Citi says a "very large surplus" will follow

More here.