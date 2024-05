A Cit/YouGov poll shows;

1-year ahead UK inflation expectations fell to 3.1% in May. That was the lowest level since July 2021.

Long-term inflation expectations – 5/10 years ahead - fell sharply to 3.2% from 3.5% previously

The GBPUSD is trading just below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.2739 and 1.2730 respectively. The current price is trading at 1.2729.