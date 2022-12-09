There have been rumors of Janet Yellen leaving the White House for a year now but with the midterms done, maybe it actually happens this time.

Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino reports that one of the front-runners if she 'leaves' is Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

I don't think he would have any trouble getting confirmed and it makes me wonder if he has larger political aspirations. He's would be walking away from something like $20m/year in compensation, though with shares down 29% YTD, he wouldn't be walking away from much of a bonus this year. In any case, he's been at the top of Bank of American for a decade so he's certainly not hurting for cash.