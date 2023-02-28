The greenback is firmer across the board and is trading at the highs for the day now, following the French inflation data here. The stickier figures are seeing bond yields pull higher and that is lending a bid to the dollar at the moment. 10-year Treasury yields are up about 3 bps to near 3.95%. As a result, USD/JPY is trading up by 0.4% to 136.70 and is closing in on its 100 and 200-day moving averages now:

The former (red line) is seen at 136.96 with the latter (blue line) seen at 137.15 and will be key levels to be wary about before getting towards the December highs near the 138.00 mark.

Meanwhile, risk is also nudging slightly lower with S&P 500 S&P 500 The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. In particular, the S&P 500 index is a capitalization-weighted index. The ten largest companies in the index account for approximately 26% of the market capitalization of the index. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has a market cap of $30.5 trillion.These companies in the index include Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Johnson & John The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. In particular, the S&P 500 index is a capitalization-weighted index. The ten largest companies in the index account for approximately 26% of the market capitalization of the index. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has a market cap of $30.5 trillion.These companies in the index include Apple Inc., Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Johnson & John Read this Term futures now seen down 8 points, or 0.2%, ahead of the Europe open. In turn, the aussie and kiwi are being pressured again with AUD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6715 and NZD/USD down 0.4% to 0.6140 with key levels here being threatened.