The greenback is firmer across the board and is trading at the highs for the day now, following the French inflation data here. The stickier figures are seeing bond yields pull higher and that is lending a bid to the dollar at the moment. 10-year Treasury yields are up about 3 bps to near 3.95%. As a result, USD/JPY is trading up by 0.4% to 136.70 and is closing in on its 100 and 200-day moving averages now:
The former (red line) is seen at 136.96 with the latter (blue line) seen at 137.15 and will be key levels to be wary about before getting towards the December highs near the 138.00 mark.