Prior +6.0%

CPI +0.9% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP +7.2% vs +7.0% y/y expected

Prior +7.0%

HICP +1.0% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

Sticky, sticky, sticky. French inflation continues to hold up and that is reason enough for the ECB to keep with its current policy communique should other readings across the euro area follow a similar trend.