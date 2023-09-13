The dollar is sitting up 0.2% against the euro, pound, and yen so far today, although the ranges are still leaving a lot to be desired. This comes as Treasury yields are also holding higher, with 10-year yields up 4 bps to 4.304% currently. USD/JPY remains a key pair to focus on, not least as it involves both dollar sentiment and the bond market but also as it seeks to make up for the gap lower from Monday:

It's all about the US CPI data coming up next and that will offer the next clues for broader market sentiment this week. It's still all to play for, and we will also be getting more US data tomorrow alongside the ECB monetary policy decision.