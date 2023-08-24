I posted a heads-up on the Tokyo CPI data yesterday. ICYMI, the data is on the agenda today. Its August Tokyo inflation data, so its very timely.
- National-level CPI data for August will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example
