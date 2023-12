Empire fed manufacturing index

Prior month +9.1 (the expectations was for a decline of -2.8).

The Empire manufacturing was the lowest since August

Details:

New orders -11.3 vs -4.9 last month

Shipments -6.4 vs +10.0 last month

Prices paid 16.7 vs +22.5 last month

Prices Received 11.5 vs +11.1 last month

Employment -8.4 vs -4.5 last month

Average Employee workweek -2.4 vs -3.8 last month

Unfilled orders -24.0 vs -23.2 last month

Delivery times -15.6 versus -6.1 last month.

Inventories -5.2 vs +9.1 last month

Looking six-month forward:

The six-month business conditions rose to 12.1 from -0.9 in November

new orders 11.3 versus 4.6 last month

shipments 15.8 versus 10.8 last month

unfilled orders 5.2 versus 0.0 last month

delivery time -1.0 versus -9.1 last month

inventories led by four versus -10.1 last month

prices paid 25.0 versus 32.3 last month

prices received 27.1 versus 32.3 last month

number of employees 10.9 versus 16.5 last month

average play workweek 10.4 versus 12.1 last month

capital expenditures 4.2 versus 3.0 last month

technology spending 8.3 versus 0.0 last month

Weaker data in the present while the six-month forward data was mixed to higher.