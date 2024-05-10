Equities are holding at the highs for the day now after the opening two hours in Europe, keeping up the positive momentum since the end of last week. Major indices in Europe are faring rather well with the DAX, CAC 40, FTSE 100, and Stoxx 600 all at fresh record highs. That comes after the brief stutter in April trading. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are also up another 0.4% on the day now.

S&P 500 futures

That will see the index move within touching distance of its own record high of 5,264.85. The same narrative will apply for the Nasdaq and Dow as well, with futures there up 0.5% and 0.3% respectively now.