Europe starts the week with green on the screen: FTSE up 0.6% DAX up 1.1% STOXX 50 up 1.1%
Positive start to the week, with European bourses making the most of the APAC gains ahead of the Lunar New Year break
Ryan Paisey
Monday, 31/01/2022 | 08:04 GMT-0
European Opens:
FTSE 100 up 0.6%
STOXX 50 up 1.1%
STOXX 600 up 0.8%
DAX up 1.1%
CAC up 1%
MIB up 1.8%
IBEX up 1%
