Closing changes today:

Stoxx 600 -1.2%

FTSE 100 -0.1%

German DAX -1.5%

Italy MIB -1.1%

French CAC -1.1%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.1%

FTSE 100 +1.4%

German DAX +1.1%

Italy MIB +1.5%

French CAC +1.8%

It looked promising early in the week but this isn't the kind of weekly candle to make anyone salivate.

Stoxx 600 weekly