DAX daily

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX --1.0%

UK FTSE 100 flat

French CAC --1.0%

Italy MIB --1.5%

Spain IBEX -2.2%

European stocks closed near the lows a sentiment deteriorated late. Shares prices fell on the month but are still up 5-12% year-to-date.

Closing changes on the month (big UK outperformance for a change):