The major European indices are closing higher on the day, and higher for the week. Moreover, the German DAX, France CAC, and UK FTSE 100 are all closing and record high levels. Expectations for lower rates are nothing risk-on flows.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, Rose 70.24 points or 0.38% at 18756.85

France CAC rose 26.70 points or 0.33% at 8214.36

UK FTSE 100 rose 56.85 points or 0.68% at 8438.21

Spain's Ibex rose 55.40 points or 0.50% at 11105.49

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 318.05 points or 0.93% at 34657.36

For the trading week: