Major European indices are ending the day in positive territory. The gains are led by Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB. The snapshot of the closes shows:

German DAX, +0.10%

France CAC, +0.28%

UK FTSE 100, +0.43%

Spain's Ibex, +0.79%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.66%.

As European traders had for the exits, US stocks are trading near at session highs:

Dow Industrial Average upper 253.33 points or 0.66% at 38838

S&P index of 44.24 points or 0.87% at 5122.29

NASDAQ index up 150 points or 0.95% at 16091.95.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher. It is showing a gain of 20.33 points or 0.99% at 2074.06.

In the US debt market, yields are lower.:

Two year yield 4.514%, -3.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.074%, -6.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.028%, -5.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.238% -3.5 basis points

the USD is trading at new session lows. The AUD is the strongest of the major currencies. The US dollar is the weakest.