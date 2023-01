German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, in which we are seeing S&P 500 futures down 17 points, or 0.4%, currently. After a solid week of gains, stocks look to be displaying more caution ahead of the central bank bonanza this week. The slight drop so far today also fits with the technical resistance at 4,100 for the S&P 500 so that remains a key level to watch.