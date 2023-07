German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

This comes after the Dow matches its record winning streak, which is now 13 straight days, following the Fed decision yesterday. European equities are hoping to bounce back on the week, especially luxury stocks, and they may get some added assistance later from the ECB. It is still early in the day as such but the mood is brighter. S&P 500 futures are also seen up 0.3% but the gains are mostly from tech shares.