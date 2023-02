German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This comes after the more optimistic mood following the Fed decision yesterday, in particular after Powell's press conference. US stocks are also eyeing a major breakout as pointed out here and S&P 500 futures are up 13 points, or 0.3%, currently. In Europe, the DAX is just a touch away from its start-of-the-year highs of 15,269 and the bulls may look to be targeting the all-time highs closer to 16,283-90 in the big picture.