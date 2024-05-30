Economic confidence 96.0 vs 96.2 expected

Prior 95.6

Industrial confidence -9.9 vs -9.4 expected

Prior -10.5; revised to -10.4

Services confidence 6.5 vs 6.5 expected

Prior 6.0; revised to 6.1

Euro area economic sentiment improved in May, with both the industrial and services components also showing better prospects. This will be a comfort for the ECB, following the better performance in Q1. That especially if it would require them to hold rates for a bit longer after next week's cut.