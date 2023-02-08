Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and sees the pair is slightly cheap around current levels.

"There are a number of drivers behind the EUR’s sudden fall from grace. In the case of EUR/USD, we had the reassessment of the Fed outlook in the wake of last week's Non-farm payrolls that boosted the USD rate advantage across the board and led to the renewed compression of the EUR-USD rate spread...These moves have been too contained to explain the recent EUR collapse, however. Indeed, our FAST FX model is suggesting that the EUR/USD short-term fair value should be closer to 1.08 than 1.07," CACIB notes.

"We think it is too early to conclude that a more lasting deterioration in EUR sentiment lies ahead. It would take a more persistent Eurozone data weakness, a dovish ECB and/or even wider peripheral spreads to justify a renewed downtrend in the EUR," CACIB adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.