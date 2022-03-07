Fitch:
- downgrades Belarus to 'CCC'
- sanctions introduced against Belarus since start of conflict build upon those put in place after post-election political crisis in 2020
- on Belarus, says new eu sanctions will deepen those imposed on exports in 2020 and close some loopholes that have marred their effectiveness
- has downgraded Belarus' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (idr) to 'CCC' from 'B'
Belarus has allied itself to Russia in the war on Ukraine. Belarus is a client state.