The Financial Times front page carries a piece looking at how Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is preparing for a US recession.
Citing PIMCO's chief investment officer.
In brief the piece says:
- the market is too optimistic on rate cuts
- that persistent inflation remains a key issue
- the firm is expecting a 'wave' of forced selling
While the FT is gated, here is a tweeted pic of the front page. If you've been eating a lot of carrots you'll be able to read the piece and get more info: