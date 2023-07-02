The Financial Times front page carries a piece looking at how Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is preparing for a US recession.

Citing PIMCO's chief investment officer.

In brief the piece says:

the market is too optimistic on rate cuts

that persistent inflation remains a key issue

the firm is expecting a 'wave' of forced selling

While the FT is gated, here is a tweeted pic of the front page. If you've been eating a lot of carrots you'll be able to read the piece and get more info: