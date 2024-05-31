Pres. Biden has proposed a 3-phase plan for peace in the Middle East:

Phase 1 complete cease-fire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza. Palestinians would return to their homes. During phase 1, Israel and Hamas would negotiate phase 2 which would permanently end the hostilities.

Phase 2 would see in exchange for the recent release of all remaining living hostages, and Israeli forces will withdraw

Phase 3 would be a major reconstruction plan for Gaza

Biden says that Hamas no longer has the capabilities to carry out another October 7 event

Israel responded saying that Pres. Biden does not understand the reality here and that his speech is weak and represents a victory for Hamas