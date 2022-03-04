German Chancellor Scholz spoke with Russian Pres. Putin on the phone:

  • called on the Russian leadership to halt all fighting immediately

The two leaders agreed to hold further talks soon. This according to German government spokesperson.

In other headline news:

The German Foreign Minister Baerbock says:

  • it is clear to see that this war of aggression by Putin is increasingly directed against the civilian population

From Russia:

  • Russian Minister of industry proposes producers of fertilizers to halt exports

Below are the 15 countries that exported the highest dollar value worth of fertilizers during 2020.

  • Russia: US$7 billion (12.7% of total exported fertilizers)
  • China: $6.6 billion (12%)
  • Canada: $5.2 billion (9.4%)
  • United States: $3.7 billion (6.7%)
  • Morocco: $3.4 billion (6.2%)
  • Belarus: $2.6 billion (4.7%)

