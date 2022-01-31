Sterling trades just off 23-month highs against the euro as chatter on the Street concerning the Bank of England raising interest rates at a faster pace gains traction.

The BoE meets on Thursday, and most economists polled by Reuters expect it to raise rates to 0.5% on Feb. 3 from 0.25%. Reaching the 0.5% threshold would also see the bank stop reinvesting maturing gilts and start to reduce its 875 billion-pound government bond holdings.

BBG - Goldman Expects Bank of England to Hike Rates Three Times Through May