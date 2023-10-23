Goldman Sachs using its preferred measure, alongside official data from China, of FX capital flows:

Capital outflows from China rose sharply to $75 billion in September (from $45bn in August)

biggest monthly amount since 2016

underscoring intensifying depreciation pressure on the yuan

driven by current account outflows as foreign investors' net selling of equities and bonds slowed

$35 billion in net outflows via onshore outright spot transactions last month, as well as $45 billion of net yuan payment from onshore to offshore

Goldman Sachs says its sticking to its 7.3 USD/CNY year-end forecast despite the fierce yuan deprecation pressure

pointing to PBOC efforts to limit the Chinese currency's decline

"Policymakers appear to put more weight on confidence and stability in FX management,"

--

Goldman Sachs info via Reuters.

Weekly USD/CNY chart: