Goldman Sachs using its preferred measure, alongside official data from China, of FX capital flows:

  • Capital outflows from China rose sharply to $75 billion in September (from $45bn in August)
  • biggest monthly amount since 2016
  • underscoring intensifying depreciation pressure on the yuan
  • driven by current account outflows as foreign investors' net selling of equities and bonds slowed
  • $35 billion in net outflows via onshore outright spot transactions last month, as well as $45 billion of net yuan payment from onshore to offshore

Goldman Sachs says its sticking to its 7.3 USD/CNY year-end forecast despite the fierce yuan deprecation pressure

  • pointing to PBOC efforts to limit the Chinese currency's decline
  • "Policymakers appear to put more weight on confidence and stability in FX management,"

--

Goldman Sachs info via Reuters.

Weekly USD/CNY chart:

usdcny chart Goldman Sachs capital outflows 23 October 2023