Ben Snider, senior strategist on Goldman’s US portfolio strategy team, spoke in an interview:

fundamental backdrop for share prices remains “very good,”

cites strong earnings from US companies, confidence in continuing disinflation

upside risks look greater than the downside risks at this point ... one very clear upside risk is will have to raise earnings forecasts further

bullish over the long term but expects little to no gains from here in 2024 (the S&P 500 Index already is higher than Goldman’s year-end target of 5,200)

Info comes via Bloomberg, gated.