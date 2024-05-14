Ben Snider, senior strategist on Goldman’s US portfolio strategy team, spoke in an interview:
- fundamental backdrop for share prices remains “very good,”
- cites strong earnings from US companies, confidence in continuing disinflation
- upside risks look greater than the downside risks at this point ... one very clear upside risk is will have to raise earnings forecasts further
- bullish over the long term but expects little to no gains from here in 2024 (the S&P 500 Index already is higher than Goldman’s year-end target of 5,200)
Info comes via Bloomberg, gated.