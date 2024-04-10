The headlines on this came through earlier, more now.
Goldman Sachs have shifted their June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) call from the June meeting to the July meeting. A note from Chief Economist Jan Hatzius after the hot inflation data.
- "We are pushing back our forecast of the first rate cut from June to July"
Fed to cut two times this year (GS were previously at 3 cuts)
- "We continue to expect cuts at a quarterly pace after that, which now implies two cuts in 2024 ... July and November"
Hatzius citing:
- "The FOMC was already narrowly divided on its three-cut baseline for 2024, and we think the Committee will need to see the string of three firmer inflation prints from January to March balanced by a longer series of softer prints in subsequent months"
Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius