US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke On Thursday. In her remarks were comments on inflation and China.

Yellen firmly stepping into election territory here:

Biden understands struggles of American households with higher costs for housing, basic necessities

Biden wants to cut taxes for hardworking families through expansion of child tax credit

Biden has made affordability a top priority

And, on China:

Believes new tariffs on Chinese goods are highly strategic

It was inappropriate to remove US tariffs on China since they have not addressed US concerns

China will remain a whipping boy right through until the election. On both sides: