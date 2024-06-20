US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke On Thursday. In her remarks were comments on inflation and China.

Yellen firmly stepping into election territory here:

  • Biden understands struggles of American households with higher costs for housing, basic necessities
  • Biden wants to cut taxes for hardworking families through expansion of child tax credit
  • Biden has made affordability a top priority

And, on China:

  • Believes new tariffs on Chinese goods are highly strategic
  • It was inappropriate to remove US tariffs on China since they have not addressed US concerns

China will remain a whipping boy right through until the election. On both sides:

