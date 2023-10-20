Bloomberg (gated) with the report.

Reuters too had info on this, in brief:

The Indian government's discomfort over letting state-controlled refiners pay for Russian oil imports with Chinese currency has held up the payment for at least seven cargoes, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The tussle over payment has not disrupted deliveries so far, with Russian firms such as Rosneft continuing to supply state-controlled Indian refiners, who are seeking alternative ways for settlement.

The background to this is that India has been the world's largest importer of Russian seaborne oil this year. Refiners have been buying the discounted oil (due to the allied price cap).