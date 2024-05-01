Jibun Bank S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April 2024. This is the final reading, comes in at 49.6 for the slowest contraction in eight months:

  • the preliminary was 49.9
  • prior 48.2

More:

  • output and new orders slipped for an 11th straight month, the pace of falls eased
  • new orders shrank due to sluggish demand
  • new export orders contracted due to low demand from key export markets such as China and the U.S.
  • input costs picked up, higher prices were seen in many goods, especially metals - the weak yen a factor due to pushing up import prices in local currency

***

USD/JPY update:

usdyen pmi update 01 May 2024 2