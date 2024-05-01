Jibun Bank S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April 2024. This is the final reading, comes in at 49.6 for the slowest contraction in eight months:

the preliminary was 49.9

prior 48.2

More:

output and new orders slipped for an 11th straight month, the pace of falls eased

new orders shrank due to sluggish demand

new export orders contracted due to low demand from key export markets such as China and the U.S.

input costs picked up, higher prices were seen in many goods, especially metals - the weak yen a factor due to pushing up import prices in local currency

***

USD/JPY update: