Jibun Bank S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April 2024. This is the final reading, comes in at 49.6 for the slowest contraction in eight months:
- the preliminary was 49.9
- prior 48.2
More:
- output and new orders slipped for an 11th straight month, the pace of falls eased
- new orders shrank due to sluggish demand
- new export orders contracted due to low demand from key export markets such as China and the U.S.
- input costs picked up, higher prices were seen in many goods, especially metals - the weak yen a factor due to pushing up import prices in local currency
***
USD/JPY update: