The 'core' measure (excluding food) is a touch lower at 2.2%, but above the 2% target for the 25th month in a row

2.2% is the lowest for this since June of 2022

'Core-core' (excluding food and energy, the closest to the US measure of core inflation) comes in at 2.4%. Solidly above 2% still.

USD/JPY is little changed around 156.95.